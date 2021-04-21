Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.26

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 3197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOSSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.69.

About Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

