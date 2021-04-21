Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.26

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 3197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOSSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

