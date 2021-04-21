Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 97.45 ($1.27), with a volume of 316154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 83.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

