Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 72,034 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,034 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RODM. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,097 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,797. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37.

