Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,579 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,283. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $49.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

