Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.81. 1,443,212 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.