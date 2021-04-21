Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

