Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,592 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after buying an additional 854,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 155,962 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,874,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 301,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 2,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.