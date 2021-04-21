Homeros (HMR) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.19 or 0.00646389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

