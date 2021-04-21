HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading 2.1% Higher

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.22 and last traded at C$19.22. 10,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 38,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$611.62 million and a PE ratio of -31.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

