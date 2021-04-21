Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 495.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HIMX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HIMX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

