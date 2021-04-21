Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

