Hilltop (HTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTH opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HTH shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

