Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $48.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.19.

HXL opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

