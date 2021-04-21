HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0309 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 44.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $330,963.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.73 or 0.00641083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

