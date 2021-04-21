Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

HLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

HLF opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

