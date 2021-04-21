Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $32,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Spire by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Spire by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

SR traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. 2,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,865. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

