Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 25,600 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Avient accounts for about 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after purchasing an additional 539,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,563 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

