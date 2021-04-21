Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 353,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,671. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.