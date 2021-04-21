HempCoin Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $31,861.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,879.41 or 1.00159594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00155302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000901 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006106 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,562,350 coins and its circulating supply is 261,427,200 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.