HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

ETR:HFG opened at €74.00 ($87.06) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 1 year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

