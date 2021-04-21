Helical (LON:HLCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $454.50

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 454.50 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.75), with a volume of 73003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430.50 ($5.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £531.65 million and a PE ratio of 38.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 408.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

