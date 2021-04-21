Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. 3,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

