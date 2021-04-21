Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DVYE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. 228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,709. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

