Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,753 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYD. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,427,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $308,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

SPYD stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. 52,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,875. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.