Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,951 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

