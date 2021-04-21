Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of BTSDF stock remained flat at $$3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

