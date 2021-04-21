Head-To-Head Analysis: HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) versus Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and Andritz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR $253.58 million 16.46 $1.15 billion N/A N/A Andritz $7.48 billion 0.70 $143.14 million $0.28 35.79

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Andritz.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and Andritz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Andritz pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR N/A N/A N/A Andritz 1.99% 11.29% 1.88%

Summary

Andritz beats HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile

Hopewell Holdings Limited (HHL), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, dies, process know-how, and services; and solutions for production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as furnaces and services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, services, and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining and minerals industries; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, China, and rest of Asia. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

