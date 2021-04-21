Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:HVT opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $41.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $241.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

