Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded at TheStreet

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

NYSE:HOG opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

