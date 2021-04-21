HARD Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12.95 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $93.69 million and $12.95 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00277238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.85 or 0.01037444 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.00650297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,317.27 or 0.99658817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

