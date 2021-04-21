Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $178.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

