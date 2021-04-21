Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,822 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 36.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $39,061,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,600,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,090,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last three months.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

