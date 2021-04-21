Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 896,865 shares of company stock valued at $69,024,363 in the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.