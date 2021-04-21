Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $349,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RBLX opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.