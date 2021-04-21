Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,937 shares of company stock valued at $59,601,346. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Cigna stock opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.81. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

