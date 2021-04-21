Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skillz were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $26,000,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.

In related news, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $39,061,800.66. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,600,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,090,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last three months.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

