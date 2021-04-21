Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

