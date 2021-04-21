Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 489.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.94. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,781,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

