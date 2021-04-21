Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 8,663 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

NYSE:APO opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

