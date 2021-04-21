Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 316 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in CyrusOne by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 106.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 159,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

