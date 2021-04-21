Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,045 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 2,436.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of BATS REGL opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

