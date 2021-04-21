Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6,954.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $376,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

