Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 50,000 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,151. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

