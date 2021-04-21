Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.05% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,996. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

