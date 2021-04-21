Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $3.83 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 320.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 20,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.19.

TMO stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.79. 23,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,744. The company has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $316.36 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

