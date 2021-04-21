Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 352.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 321.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $398.34. The company had a trading volume of 66,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.25 and a 1 year high of $397.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

