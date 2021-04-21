Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 5,300 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $403.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.02.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.