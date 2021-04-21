Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 978,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HWC. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.