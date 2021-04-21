Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $2.08. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 320,105 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.
