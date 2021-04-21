Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $2.08. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 320,105 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.10 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

