Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $941,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 26,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 156,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $781,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $336.03. 1,154,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,992,559. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $342.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

